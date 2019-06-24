Clear

What's next for the North Precinct?

The plans were put on hold back in 2018

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

3 continues to follow discussion about the future of the rochester police department's north precinct. the department originally proposed a major renovation and expansion... but those plans were put on hold as the city set up its own planning and development department. now that its set up... the city has to find a home for the group.... which could either be a part of the precinct á or next to it. today... city council is moving forward with getting bids to find out how much the entire project would cost. chief jim franklin says either way á he is excited the city is moving along with plans for a oneástop shop north precinct. xxx "the oneástop shop puts multiple divisions under one group. the concept there or philosophy is we will be able to provide better services for the city with this unified location." once the bids are obtained... they will go back for council review and approval. /// come this time next week... the
