Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

the weather almost didn't cooperate, but it was a beautiful day for some softball. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with a heartwarming moment from the diamond.// it was a time for celebration in manly iowa. it wasn't so much about the play on the field, but that's another reason to be happy for one team. it was a good night to be a softball fan in central springs as the panthers hosted lake mills. hannah ausenhus is closing in on 1,000 career strikeouts. she didn't get it tonight but she was absolutely dominant. ausenhus was peppering the zone with her fast ball. she would finish the day with eight of her nine outs being strikeouts. she is about a dozen k's away from the milestone. but lets get the offense going, panthers would not stop scoring, after the base hit the freshman kaylea fessler would score. and then ausenhus is going to help her cause. she hits a bomb to left center field and that's gone. central springs erupts for 20 runs as they shut out lake mills. but it was after the game that caused for celebration head coach belinda nelson was honored for winning her 400th career win last month. current and former players helped congratulate coach punky one a huge "such an emotional moment but you know i do this for the kids and they're the reason i got those wins and i just, wow, it's just amazing and i just can't thank them enough, what a fun night."