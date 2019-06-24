Speech to Text for Firefighters lifesaving awards

becomes available./// they go above and beyond to save lives. today was set aside to honor their heroic efforts. the rochester fire department held an award ceremony for firefighters who performed exceptionally well on emergency scenes this year. some of the efforts honored were resucitating a toddler from a seizure and saving the life of a competitor in the med city marathon. amanda marx was honored twice... once for rescucitating someone who suffered cardiac arrest and the other for saving the life of someone who was stabbed. while marx says it's great to be recognized... she says the real honor is wearing the uniform. xxx "it's rewarding. it's what i love to do. it's why i do this job. it's what makes my job great is that people call us in their time of need and we can be there to help them and maybe make their day better." last year... rochester firefighters responded to more than 10á thousand calls for service. /// we rely on 9á1á1 operators to