Speech to Text for Accidental cell phone calls to 911

we rely on 9á1á1 operators to pick up the phone when we need them most, but now they're spending more time answering the phone when no one is on the line. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in our mason city newsroom with more about these phantom calls to 9á1á1. nick? xxx newsroom dispatch centers across the state are dealing with 'butt dialing'... those times when your phone dials a number when it gets bumped in your pocket or purse. in many cases, those calls aren't connecting to family or friends, but to 9á1á1 instead.xxx heather hahn is cerro gordo county's dispatch supervisor. she says nearly a fourth of their calls come from accidental cell phone dialing. "any time anyone dials in 9á1á1 or accidentally bumps the keypad, sometimes it will come in here and if they notice it real quick they try to hang up. it doesn't work, it still calls into 9á1á 1." the dispatch center can use tracking technology to find the location of a cell phone and send out the police if they don't get a response. don't hang up the phone if you see that it has called 9á1á 1. "just stay on the phone and talk to us, then say hey, it was an accident. we're fine with that as long as we know that's what's going on. otherwise, if they hang up right away, we still have to call them back." eariler, i spoke with a mason city resident, who says his cell phone made a call to 9á1á1. "they showed up at my house. yeah, they came to my house after that. i called them back after that and told them it was an accident, but they still had cerro gordo isn't the only one dealing with the problem. a statement from winnebago county says 14 percent of their 9á1á1 calls are accidental. they say that number is up 34 percent over the last two years. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.// thank you nick. law enforcement recommends pressing the power button on your phone to put it into sleep mode before tucking it in your pocket. also, set a lock screen or passcode that must be entered before making a