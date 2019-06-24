Speech to Text for What do we do about the skyways?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with new developments in a significant issue in rochester. continuing coverage as the city grows á so does the homeless population. when mayor kim norton was voted into office... she made it clear this is a top priority for her. she's since created a homelessness task force á to help people find shelter and ultimately get them off the streets altogether. but as kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out.... law enforcement has its hands full after complaints about aggressive homeless people in the skyways. she joins us live now to explain á isabella? katie and george... chief jim franklin says there has been a steady increase in aggressive behaviors in the skyways. he says businesses in that area have even had to create an escort program for employees scared to walk to their cars. now... city council is trying to find a way to ensure safety but also make sure the city's vulnerable have a place to go. xxx security guard muhamed vele has monitored the skyways for a decade. he says this year aggressive behavior has been a real problem. "i find drugs in the skyways, i find drugs in the bathroom, i find lots of people drunk and fighting or in the stairway, i'm sorry, i see prostitution." vele believes ordinances should be put in place to regulate skyway safety. "homeless need to be somewhere but maybe the government need to find someplace for the homeless or homeless shelter or someplace because this is not good for the town." naima yusuf uses the skyways every day and notices the needy populating the spaces. she does not believe closing skyways overnight is the best solution. "it's a place that's away from the elements. it's not that warm but it's warmer than what outside would be." yusef says instead of ousting the homeless á we á as a community city administrator steve rymer tells me he believes city council will return to the skyway ordinance issue sometime in the next month. live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. city council also suggested using security cameras as a way to monitor aggressive behavior downtown.///