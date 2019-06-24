Speech to Text for PTSD Awareness Month

de stigmatize the disorder. ptsd aware-lpkg-1 ptsd aware-lpkg-3 vo: since he was a child veteran jason marquardt knew he wanted serve in the military. ptsd aware-lpkg-4 sot: it's a sense of honor and duty within our family so i joined because dad, grandpa was in my uncles were in ptsd aware-lpkg-5 he was deployed to both iraq and afghanistan. sot: when you get to a country you never been you dont know what to expect even though people tell you this is what it's like over there yeah it's hot and dusty over there but for each individual it's a different experience. vo: going into the unknown can lead to trauma. the feds say the impact of ptsd varies. nearly 30- percent of vietnam war veterans have had ptsd in their lifetime. everyday factors can bring up the past. for jason, july can be harrowing. nat: fireworks sot: incoming came in and hit 80 meters off the building i was in well i didnt know what to do. so sometimes fireworks if i dont know they're going off will bring me back to that moment. or other moments over there. vo:that's why he's helping fellow veterans find the help they need. sot: i still keep going it's still that sense of honor duty and belonging. vo:there are resources available... including a veteran run ptsd discussion every month at the v-f-w in rochester. sot: where they can share that information with their fellow veterans that may have helped them in a similar situation and that's just been the norm that over time veterans helping veterans is what gets them through this. the experts say to help someone get through their trauma it can be as simple as checking in and asking how they are doing and listening. reporting live in preston jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. to learn more about the next ptsd veterans meeting...head to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news. /