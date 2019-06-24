Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/24

a disturbance and cold front will trigger a few spotty showers and storms the rest of monday, especially before dark. some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. monday will be the last below average day for the next week as a warming trend will be the main weather maker. high pressure strolls back into the forecast tuesday and wednesday with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low 80s. an upper-level ridge builds later this week ushering in the warmest air of the season thus far. highs may approach 90 degrees by friday and over the weekend. the viewing area will be on the fringes of the ridge, which means we will be near the storm track. this may lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms later this week, at times. tonight: partly cloudy, chance of storms early lows: upper 50s winds: wsw 5-10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny skies highs: low 80s winds: w 5-15 tomorrow night: clear skies lows: near 60 winds: w 5-10