Barley crops doing well

And it's because of beer.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

experience this entire week./// from the weather á to tariffs á it's been a tough year for farmers. but it's not all bad news. today á an agronomist with the university of minnesota extension is taking farmers on a tour of local oat and barley plots. while barley didn't used to be a popular crop in our area á that's changing. why? wellá as the saying goes á you can't have beer without barely.xxx there's so much interest in microbrewing and small breweries and they want to have locally sourced ingredients. so we're looking at barley also in this neck of the woods. while the weather has been especially tough on corn and soybean farmers á that's not necessarily the case for those who grow small grains á including barley. we'll show you why tonight on kimt news it's summertime á which means it's a great time to bring fourálegged friends outdoors. just ahead... how to keep your furry family members safe from infectious disease./// hello to the heat
