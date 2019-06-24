Speech to Text for Fire department dissolving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lake police./// the town of floyd may be losing their volunteer fire department if an agreement can't be reached with the county board of trustees. and as kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out á that has some residents worried about their service. he joins us live now á alex?xxx live katie and george á it's understandabl e why people in a rural community like floyd would be concerned about losing an emergency service like their fire department. if it is disbanded á it could mean more than just longer wait times when every second counts.xxx robert hayzlett has lived in floyd for about 2 and a half years. he has cáoápád á a lung disease á and requires the use of oxygen. "if i call 911, the fire department usually gets here first, so they're out the door." in the event of an emergency á response time can mean life or death. "are people gonna leave town because we don't have a fire department, and go to a bigger town that does provide something that we could have a say so in?" the department is shared among several townships... not just the community of floyd. mayor trevis o'connel tells me city council has approved the cities portion of a contract to pay the firefighters.... but it's just not enough. "our amount that we pay out here would not sustain the fire department on a yearly basis. and it's required by law both here and in the country to provide fire protection." as to who will take over the service... that's still up in the air, mayor o'connell is hopeful an agreement can be reached before july 1st. "the city will be on board to provide some type of fire protection. this has never i did reach out to the fire department and the floyd county board of trustees for comment. they declined á however á trustee ron stewart did say he hopes a negotiation can be reached. live in floyd á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. according to mayor o'connell á the fire department was incorporated roughly 15 years ago./// police need your help finding out who's behind