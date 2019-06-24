Clear
Mayo Clinic's Career Immersion Program

Minnesota high school students are getting an inside look at heath care careers.

healthcare careers are projected to grow from now until 20-26 according to the bureau of labor statistics. and that's no exception for the med city. health care careers-vo-1 health care careers-vo-3 this week - high school students are getting the chance to learn more about careers in the healthcare field at mayo clinic's career immersion program. juniors and seniors from all over minnesota will spend a wekk of summer as healthcare professionals. through the program...stude nts are exposed to a variety of careers beyond professions like doctors and nurses. helen beyene is a high school junior trying to figure out her next move. she tells k-i-m-t this program is opening her eyes to so many opportunities.x xx health care careers-sot-1 health care careers-sot-2 i've been leaning towards nursing for a while now but after going through this program i see how many opportunities there are in the healthcare field i've been thinking about physicians and all these opportunities. for students interested in this program...applic ations for next year will open later this year. / minnesota
