Speech to Text for Protecting your pet from Lyme disease

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

magic of pets-bmvo-1 magic of pets-bmvo-2 rochesterfest is underway. kimt is sponsoring the "midday theme" each day this week at soldiers field park. today's theme is "the magic of pets." as you can see right here - this belgian malnois named vayda was showing off her very impressive skills on this agility course. several different pet organizations and businesses were there - educating people about training - adopting - or even fostering a pet. / magic of pets-vo-1 magic of pets-vo-4 plenty of people brought their four- legged friends to the "magic of pets" event at rochesterfest. but when you have your dogs outdoors- they're at risk. take a look at this map from the companion animal parasite council. it shows the forecasted prevalence of lyme disease - which is spread through ticks. in our area - southeastern minnesota is expected to see a lower than average risk this year. but as you can see by the red on this map - the risk is higher in central and northern minnesota - where many of us have cabins or take summer vacations. in fact - in the northwester part of the state - there's expected to be a higher than average rate of the disease. magic of pets-vo-5 i talked with local pet owners about what they do to protect their pets.xxx magic of pets-sot-1 magic of pets-sotgrx-4 i do checks all the time, as far as making sure i don't see anything on her body, just kind of like doing that, combing through the fur, and making sure there's no weird bumps, lumps or ticks that could get in between the fur. magic of pets-sotgrx-2 here are some recommendation s from the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals about what you should be doing to protect your pets. when possible - try to avoid areas where ticks might be found. once indoors - check for ticks on both yourself and your animals. make sure to check under your pets legs and in and around the ears. keep your lawns and yards well maintained. clear shrubbery next to your home. / magic of pets-bmtag-2 and of course - a big step you can take is to talk to your veterinarian to decide whether you should vaccinate your dog and which tick preventative product is right for your dog or cat. and if you think your pet has been exposed to the disease - you should get them to the vet as soon as possible for testing. the good news is - it's usually able to be successfully treated with antibiotics. / it's going to