Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Dr. Oz - Trying to kick the smoking habit
Here are some tips from Dr. Oz.
Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:28 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:28 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64°
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
68°
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Tracking the return of summer
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities ask for public's help after sunken vehicle found in Clear Lake
A biker survived the motorcycle crash that killed 7. 'It was just all fire,' she says
Mason City man accused of fleeing Clear Lake police Monday on motorcycle
The reveal of a development project just off I-35 in Clear Lake could be coming soon
Rochester shooting leaves man hospitalized after he was shot twice
Mason City scores four runs in the 9th to top Newman Catholic
StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday
New Minnesota laws target marital rape, wage theft, opiates
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in central Iowa
Man arrested after gun/robbery threat at Casey's in Rochester
Latest Video
Dr. Oz - Trying to kick the smoking habit
My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network
Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx
StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday
Art4Trails reveals new sculptures
Looking into problems in Rochester's skyway
Rochester shooting sends man to hospital
Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic
Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week
Sara's Forecast
Community Events