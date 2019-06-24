Speech to Text for Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... the first monday of summer will feature several conditions, especially this am as areas of thicker fog have already begun to lower visibility across the region. as per usual, the fog will be lifting as we warm through the day but will still have an impact on your morning commute. to go along with the fog, scattered chances for showers and storms reappear through the daytime hours. cloudy skies will keep temps low in the lower 70s but we still fall under a marginal risk for severe development. strong gusts, heavy rain, and even some smaller hail will be possible today. by tonight, rain chances diminish and clearing begins overnight. by tuesday, not only will the sunshine be back but the 80s make a triumphant return! summer is back the rest of the week with 80s and rising humidity keeping things warm, despite the few shower and storm chances scattered throughout the week. or next prominent chance for storms arrives thursday. today: am fog/scattered showers & storms highs: low 70s winds: w 5á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s thanks brandon.