ART4TRAILS REVEAL NEW SCULPTURES

New art along bike trails in downtown Rochester

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

full swing. today... artáforátrails unvieled their 20á19 sculptures along side the bike trails downtown. local artists want to promote public art throughout the medácity. one artist tells kimt having art installations on trails is a way to expand art throughout the community.xxx being able to catch those people that you're really wanting to see. i think that it's lovely to have shows and galleries but your still showing it to people who would see it normally. organizers say they are working to expand public art all throughout rochester city parks./// it's going to be a busy week with rochesterfest happening at soldiers field park. kimt news three is the media sponsor of the midday themes happening from 11 aám to 2 pám. monday is the magic of pets. tuesday is the magic of art. wednesday is the magic of service. thursday is the magic of wellness. friday is the magic of earthá fest. make sure to get out there and enjoy all the fun events this week!///
