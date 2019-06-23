Speech to Text for SKYWAY ORDIANCE

the winters are brutal and the summers are hot in the midwest... unfortunately many people with nowhere else to go end up in skyways for shelter. what they're doing is not illegal á a skyway is public property á just like a sidewalk.. but rochester police are seeing an increase in aggressive behaviors in the skyway system. now á the rochester city council is holding a study session tomorrow on a possible ordinance to lower aggressive behaviors downtown. one idea would be to close the skyway overnight. the other would restrict sitting or sleeping in the skyway. and the other á ban panhandling downtown. howard stewart has seen it all. he's been homeless for over five months and tells káiámát there are often fights in the skyway. he's fearful if the skyway is no longer an option... he'll have no where else to go.xxx i guess i'll be sleeping outside probably go find a bridge to sleep under. another piece of the conversation is if rochester police would be required to help those violating the ordiance before enforcing the rule. this study session starts tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 at city hall.///