Speech to Text for Rochester shooting sends man to hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shots rang out near a rochester apartment complex last night. police responded to the 2áthousand block of eight and half street southeast near the andover park apartments. when officers arrived they found 23áyeará old antonio lamar johnson shot in the leg and upper back. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox went to the scene today and spoke to people in the neighborhood about how they're feeling.xxx <a community is on edge after gunshots ring out here on the 2000 block of 8 1/2 street se. i spoke to a womanáwho didn't want to go on camera and she tells me the shots were too close to home.> sot: we heard three loud bangs vo:frightening moments for residents at the andover park apartments after 23áyeará old anotonio lamar johnson was shot saturday night in the leg and back. he was taken to saint marys hospital for treatment. people in the community tell me there's always crime happening in the area. i spoke to a woman who didn't want to go on camera... she tells me nothing like this has every happened before. sot: yeah that was pretty scary because i have my three kids with me in there and i don't even feel like my kids are safe being in the living room at night. vo:many question still remain as police put the pieces together on this shooting investigation. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt the shooting is still under investigation. i did call mayo clinic who tells me the shooting victim antonio johnson is "not listed" at their facilities. if you have any information about the incident á contact rochester police./// a