Speech to Text for Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic

this cross town matchup did not disappoint. newman catholic the host of our game. knights are down four to one but josh fitzgerald is playing catch me up. that is way out of here and into the trees as the senior cuts it to a two run game. mohawks got a great performance from their starter dylan miller, he held newman in check for a good majority of the game. but the knights would go back to the long ball in the sixth, max burt is an eighth grader and he destroyed that ball... this park won't hold it and the solo shot cuts it to a 4 to 3 game. in the final inning, mason city trying to put it away.. knights lay down a bunt but miller over throws his first baseman and that's going to tie this game up in the seventh and send us to extra innings. to the ninth inning, mohawks have runners in scoring position.. freshman carter thomas bloops one that just gets past the middle infielders. the young gun comes up clutch. mác puts up four runs in the ninth as