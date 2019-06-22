Speech to Text for Sara's Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clouds have come and gone through our saturday, allowing for a decent amount of sunshine to peek through and add to our daytime heating and our instability. a good majority of our area now sits under a slight risk for severe development especially approaching and after midnight. with moisture pouring in from the south, showers and storms are very likely this evening and overnight with a higher potential to become severe. once again we're faced with the main threats of large hail, damaging winds (gusts 60+ mph), and heavy rainfall causing potential flooding. sunday features another wave of activity in the form of on and off showers through the daytime hours and another chance for storm development sunday night and into early monday morning. next week, the heat is on with summerálike temps returning to the area as highs climb well into the 80s. tonight: showers & storms likely after midnight lows: mid 60s winds: ese 5á15, gusts near 20 mph sunday: scattered showers & storms/cloudy highs: mid 75s winds: s 5á10 mph