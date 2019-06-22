Clear

Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL

Sogaard is moving up.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:08 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

canada. speaking of the nhl draft, the austin bruins were represented. former bruin goaltender mads sogaard was selected by the ottawa senators in the 2nd round. the denmark native played for austin in the 2017á18 season before spending last year with the medicine hat tigers in canada. he allowed just around two and a half goals per game while holding a winning record for
