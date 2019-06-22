Speech to Text for Softball highlights from Saturday

for good. minnesota wins over in garner, high school softball was at the forefront. six teams were represented in this tournament including four from the top of iowa conference. newman catholic facing emmetsburg, knights waist no time, the freshman leah martinez smokes the ball to left field, it dings off the bleachers and it's 2 to zero newman in the first. they would add in the inning, faith wadle with the seeing eye grounder, left fielder missplays it as that goes to the wall. hailey worman scores. knights put up a four spot in the first inning. it wasn't just great offense the defense stepped up too as wadle lays out to make the catch in right field. newman now it's the host schools turnto get out on the field, cardinals facing newman. maddie graham gets a strikeout for ghv but problems would persist later. cards are down five before sadie oulman hits a fly ball to center. it's caught but that's more than enough room for the runner to tag up as ghv plates their first runner. but the knights were feeling it.. paige leninger crushes one, another home run for newman. they hit five taters in their first two games of the tourney as they win 10 to 5 over the cardinals.// west fork and lake mills on the other diamond, warhawks would get on the board quickly, as this shot goes off the bulldogs third baseman and into left field. a runner scores as west fork puts up eight runs in the first. things unravelled for lake mills, makenzie fessler swings and misses but the ball gets to the backstop allowing another run to walk in safely. then leah moen with the bases loaded walks in another run. west fork would go on to win this one big 12