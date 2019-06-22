Speech to Text for Remembering World War II

combat gear to military planes... hundreds of people took a trip back in time to the world war two era today. a local organization called "veterans and emergency service museum" sponsored a world war two event at the rochester airport. kimt news threee maleeha kamal joins us live from the event.xxx live calyn á it's definitley a busy scene here at the rochester airport. the day started with a parade of military planes that were lined up outside. people are able to see real miliarty gear... and the main attraction is the hanger dance. i sat down with the organizer of this event who shared with me that it's important to perserve history.xxx richard krom has a love for history. so much so that he's currently the president of the veterans and emergency service museum. he took this position with the hope to perserve and share his love with the younger generations. "in our scholastic system today there's not enough time in the classroom to be able to delve deeply into history and our young generations are losing an awareness of what america is about and what it was founded on." on saturday he helped put together a world war two event that showcased b25 mitchell bombers, military vehicles and gear. 9áyearáold cooper rasmussen (rasssámusásen) says he is fascinated with everything about world war ii... a fascination that did not start in the classroom. "i bought myself a book when i was seven and i read it a lot. in the book it teaches me from the beginning of man to the present day of all military equipment anti personal and if you haven't gotten a chance to come out to the event... you're in luck activities will wrap up around 10pm. reporting live in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. organizers say the money raised will go towards an offical world war two