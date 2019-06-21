Clear

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Posted: Jun 21, 2019
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:49 PM
Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no one dropped in the poll á they either improved or stayed the same. in class 1a á undefeated clarksville continues to hold down third á and bishop garrigan continues to hold ninth spot down with an 18á4 record. in class 2a á central springs moves up two places to sixth despite splitting games the past two days. in 3a á new hampton stays at 11th with a 22á2 record and charles city stays at third in 4a with a
