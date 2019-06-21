Speech to Text for Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the chateau speedway in lansing opened the gates in 1956 á but tonight marks a day in history that no one will soon forget. káiámát news three sports á zach gilleland has our story.xxx the chateau speedway in lansing has feautred some of the areas best racing, thrilling fans across southeastern minnesota. but tonight it was about paying homage to the legends that made their name on this track. the first annual hall of fame induction night, 15 racers are forever immortalized in the history of the speedway. "i signed a lot of autographs a lot of old cars i used to drive." blooming prairie native vern eckler last raced at chateau more than 50 years ago. to be on of the first inductees is something special to him. "it means a lot to me, it's been that many years ago since we raced, and i'm still walking i'm not under the ground" with a racing history rooted with the 1950s, induction committee member klane said it was difficult to narrow down the inaugural list. "it was a very tough decision to come up with the first class. the drivers that are here are really enjoying seeing the guys that they're used to compete with." track legends from an older generation of racing came together. some who hadn't seen one another for decades. "it's hard to recognize them sometimes ain't seen them for 20á30 years you know it's just nice talking to them." even though the legends grow older, the meorirs of the chateau speedway live on. "it brings back memories and of course some old stories come up about different cars and who run who off the track we were really close." in lansing zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.