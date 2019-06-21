Clear

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

iowa conference game in lake mills as the bulldogs played host to osage. we start with lucas weigle with a flyball to the outfield who would score brett bobinet. then it's caleb danner who would ding this one off the outfield fenceá advancing a runner to third and reaching second on a double. then it's bobinet with one on a rope to right field á and coach is holding off danner and he'd make it to the plate á avoiding the tag and scoring a run. green devils take this one tonight á nine to
Community Events