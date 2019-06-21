Clear

Theatre company buys building

A local company looks to expand the arts.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Theatre company buys building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's now showtime for a medácity theatre company... the repertory theatre company is taking on a new role... as owner of its own space. the group purchased this building á after renting it since 2007. for over 400á thousand dollars... board chairman mark masbruch (maasábrooke) tells káiámát news 3 this will be a hub for local art. and says that's exactly what the med city arts allows you to expand your horizons to see from the point of view of other people. the threatre company plans to expand their building in the future to include
Mason City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Image

Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Image

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Image

Theatre company buys building

Image

Bike ride moving to Lanesboro

Image

Heroin use in Southern Minnesota

Image

Clear Lake development plans under wraps

Image

Suspicious calls can cost you

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

Image

Search for a new Byron High School Principal

Community Events