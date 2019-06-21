Speech to Text for Theatre company buys building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's now showtime for a medácity theatre company... the repertory theatre company is taking on a new role... as owner of its own space. the group purchased this building á after renting it since 2007. for over 400á thousand dollars... board chairman mark masbruch (maasábrooke) tells káiámát news 3 this will be a hub for local art. and says that's exactly what the med city arts allows you to expand your horizons to see from the point of view of other people. the threatre company plans to expand their building in the future to include