Bike ride moving to Lanesboro

It used to be in Stewartville every year.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Bike ride moving to Lanesboro

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ladybug cafe, calling it a man who began a bike ride in his hometown of stewartville is moving the event to another southeastern minnesota community. trenton raygor founded "the filthy 50" 6 years ago. after last year's race á he learned that land the race used is being sold and keeping the race in stewartville is not possible. instead of shutting down á he's working with the city of lanesboro to bring the race there on october 12th. registration opened today and the roster is already half full. raygor says the response one hundred percent excitement. there's been no, to my knowledge, no discontent over the decision the ride used to be free á but there are some costs to put on the race now that it's moving. there is now a 50 dollar entry fee. the leftover cash will be donated to the zumbro valley health center./// it's a big move for any group á especially a small theatre group. just ahead á we'll tell you why buying a building means so much./// ((((take live wx tease((() we are tracking the threat
