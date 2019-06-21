Speech to Text for Heroin use in Southern Minnesota

a rochester woman is now charged with murder á after admitting to selling heroin to a man who died of an overdose. michelle williams is facing charges for 3rd degree murder and selling drugs. police say they discovered the body of matthew klaus on march 30th. he'd been working as an informant and purchased drugs from williams on three occasions just that month. she was arrested for those crimes in early april á and court documents show she admitted to selling heroin to klaus at least 1á hundred times. the murder charge was filed this morning./// and drug overdoses are becoming a lot more common.... the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension reports statewide there were 163 overdoses reported in the last few weeks. kimt news 3 sat down with a peer recovery specialist at recovery is happening á a drug treatment center in rochester. he says there are a few ways to look out for people who might be suffering from a substance abuse disorder. xxx "it's not too well disguised, heavily drug areas you just look for a lot of drug traffic. unfortunately people who are suffering from substance use disorder, they stand out in personal appearance." the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension also reports 14 of the overdoses were fatal.