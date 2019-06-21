Speech to Text for Clear Lake development plans under wraps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of land off iá35 and highway 122 is being prepared for a big development. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live at the site with the latest. nick?/// the city of clear lake has been working on north 32nd street á upgrading the infrastructur e under the road. but they've been tightá lipped on the exact details of the development planned for this piece of land.xxx "none of the details on that are available at this time." mayor nelson crabb is referring to this 66áacre plot of land on the east side of iá35. on tuesday, developers will submit their plans to the city planning and zoning commission. but rumor has it the site could become the home of a large commercial project. "as yet we have not seen that platting. there has been some serious talk about a hotel conference center and then an eating establishment going there." if that turns out to be the case, the mayor says it will be great addition to clear lake. "this particular piece of property adds a lot to clear lake being a destination for a lot of people." residents in town are looking forward to seeing what will be built on the land, especially if it ends up being a hotel and convention center. "oh, i think it's fantastic. yeah, it brings more people to our community. it gives more opportunity for the businesses around here to grow. brings families. people come here and visit one time and they fall in love with the place and want after the plans are revealed on tuesday, the city council will most likely discuss the development in their july first meeting. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. the land is the former site of andrews preá stressed concrete, which was torn down back in