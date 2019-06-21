Speech to Text for Suspicious calls can cost you

of 2017./// each year... the federal trade commission reports thousands of people lose money when others pretend to be someone they're not on the telephone... ranging from a few dollars to their life savings. they'll say whatever they want to cheat people... claiming they're employees of certain companies á send suspicious mail á or ask to place ads. kimt news 3's isabella basco looks further into the problem and joins us live now. isabella? katie... it was at a kwik trip like this one when an unfortunate incident happened involving a suspicious and a teenage boy in albert lea... now his family just wants people to be aware and look out for their safety so it doesn't lead to more devastating consequences. xxx they are something all of us want to avoid... but sometimes it's impossible to escape robocalls. "sometimes it's like multiple times a day, like 6á8 calls a day. some weeks it's like a dozen." mark's mom was also a victim of a suspicious call. could you mention what happened to your mom? "she was at home. she lived in san diego, some people called and kept her on the phone for a long time. finally asked her for her social security number and bank account number stating i think one of her friends was in trouble and of course i wasn't." these calls... can make anyone irate... "it's just repeatedly like mosquitos annoying you." and the consequences of answering a call á can be devastating. "it's a scary thing, having an unknown caller call you and tell you that you're under investigation and that someone has your social security number. and getting you to withdraw all your money except for a measly dollars. having you stay on the line, you go to kwik trip, you buy thousands of dollars worth of google play cards and you read the caller the number on the cards and you devastatingly lose all your savings. that's exactly what happened to one person in albert lea." most people i spoke to today feel for the albert lea teenager who lost thousands of dollars worth of his college savings. "don't give your social security number to anybody. it doesn't matter who it is." "i don't answer anything that's an unknown number. i just don't answer it. i let it go to voicemail." and if there's one thing that unites us all as a society... it's the hope that eventually and katie... one way you can stop robocalls and other suspicious calls á is by downloading the app nomorobo. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella.