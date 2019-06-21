Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

are lingering for friday as a complex of showers and thunderstorm s rolled through the area this morning. some hovering scattered showers are possible the rest of friday; however, severe weather chances is low. computer models are going back and forth on overnight convection into saturday morning. again, the severe weather threat does appear to be lower. saturday is a day that will be complex in terms of the forecast with a number of variables. we will have stratus clouds throughout the day which may limit instability. moisture begins to feed in around another ripple in the atmosphere later in the day, which may touch off showers and thunderstorm s. any storm that develops tomorrow may be severe with wind, hail and heavy rainfall. another wave comes in on sunday and sunday night that could bring more rain or storms. next week, the heat is on with summerálike temps returning to the area as highs climb well into the 80s. tonight: cloudy with the chance for rain and storms lows: upper 50s winds: se 10á20 tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s. some severe highs: mid 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms communities are picking up storm damage and debris today after tornadoes tore through last night. severe weather destroyed this jennieáo turkey farm in saint james... shreding the rooftops of some structures and leveling a barn. employees weren't hurt and their team is taking care of the animals. jerry christensen lives in a nearby town and says he saw tornado tearing through the area. xxx "i just walked into the kitchen because it got windy and stuff. i looked out and i could see those clouds look kind of tough so i said, 'hm, looks like a tornado over there.'" luckily á no injuries were rochester's summer celebration á á rochesterfest kicks off tomorrow... and organizers are ready rain or shine. this year huge tents will be offering shelter. you may remember last year heavy rain flooded the festival. vendors told us 20á18 rochesterfest business was extra slow because of the rainy week.