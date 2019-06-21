Speech to Text for Search for a new Byron High School Principal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schools out for the summer... but in the fall students at byron high school will notice a new face in the halls. the school district is looking for a new school principal. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is live outside of byron high school.. finding out how the community feels á jeremiah? live katie á it's a sad day for people i spoke to here in the community. steve willman has worked at this high school for a handful of years... and is moving on. byron high school is recognized as being one of the best places in the nation to receive an education... now they're seeing a change of hands. come this fall... students will have a new leader in the high school to help mold the minds of nearly 700 students. lexi glynn is a byron gradtated and says she's going to miss principal steve willman. sot: it's really shocking because he loved our school and he loved everyone and everyone now the search for a new principal begins... the district is asking the public what they want to see in the next principal hired á á the online survery closes june 28th. reporting in byron jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. there will be a series of rounds for upcoming candidates. by july 15th á the district hopes to present a candidate to