Search for a new Byron High School Principal

The district is hiring a new principal and looks to have candidate to meet the school board on July 15th.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

schools out for the summer... but in the fall students at byron high school will notice a new face in the halls. the school district is looking for a new school principal. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is live outside of byron high school.. finding out how the community feels á jeremiah? live katie á it's a sad day for people i spoke to here in the community. steve willman has worked at this high school for a handful of years... and is moving on. byron high school is recognized as being one of the best places in the nation to receive an education... now they're seeing a change of hands. come this fall... students will have a new leader in the high school to help mold the minds of nearly 700 students. lexi glynn is a byron gradtated and says she's going to miss principal steve willman. sot: it's really shocking because he loved our school and he loved everyone and everyone now the search for a new principal begins... the district is asking the public what they want to see in the next principal hired á á the online survery closes june 28th. reporting in byron jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. there will be a series of rounds for upcoming candidates. by july 15th á the district hopes to present a candidate to
Search for a new Byron High School Principal

