Speech to Text for Chris' PM Forecast 6/21

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scattered showers are possible the rest of friday; however, severe weather chances is low. computer models are going back and forth on overnight convection into saturday morning. again, the severe weather threat does appear to be lower. saturday is a day that will be complex in terms of the forecast with a number of variables. we will have stratus clouds throughout the day which may limit instability. moisture begins to feed in around another ripple in the atmosphere later in the day, which may touch off showers and thunderstorm s. any storm that develops tomorrow may be severe with wind, hail and heavy rainfall. another wave comes in on sunday and sunday night that could bring more rain or storms. next week, the heat is on with summerálike temps returning to the area as highs climb well into the 80s. tonight: cloudy with the chance for rain and storms lows: upper 50s winds: se 10á20 tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s. some severe highs: mid 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms a bike ride that has been held in stewartville for the last 6 years is