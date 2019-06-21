Clear

New owners have plans for former Ladybug Cafe

They are looking at making it a wedding venue and offering live entertainment.

Posted By: Katie Lange

released on the four new owners of the ladybug cafe in clear lake have some big plans on the horizon. they recently changed the name of the cafe to 'the courtyard'. some ideas for the shop include expanded hoursá live entertainment á and a wedding venue. in the future, they even hope to offer woodá fired pizzas to the many fresh foods on their it's farm to fork so we get a lot of stuff from the amish, the mennonites, we're trying to bring fresh fruit and fresh produce into our food. the owners found out the cafe was for sale á while they were searching for a wedding venue for amanda eden's sister. they officially took over
