Speech to Text for Taking legal action in Lanesboro

before his body was found./// continuing coverage it's a controversial story kimt news 3 has been following since april. lanesboro residents are fighting to stop a new wastewater treatment facility from being built in the city's proposed location. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that some community members are now turning to legal action.xxx on the scene right behind me is the proposed site for the new lanesboro wastewater treatment facility. on one side of it is the entrance to town from highway 250 and the other side is a residential area. "i am totally not in opposition that we need a new facility, we just feel that there's a better place." pam watson is a coáowner of brewsters red hotel... and she's just one of fourteen lanesboro residents represented by attorney david pederson from rochesterá based dunlap and seeger. in this letter á pederson asks the minnesota pollution control agency to deny the city's permit for the facility until a different site is found... or for the mápá cáa to delay approving the permit until there's a public infromational session for citizens to ask questions about the permit and facility. "we put our faith into these people and then the city turns around and doesn't listen to them." watson says she decided to get on board with the letter after the lanesboro public utilities committee voted to pause the project á but the city proceeded anyways.. "it's kind of that bull dozer, we're backed in a corner, we have no options, that the city makes all the decisions." kirsten mensing owns little river general store and the historical scanlan house bed and breakfast. she agrees the city needs a new plant á but this site is not the right place for it. "you're in one of the top tourist destination areas in the state of minnesota. you got a lot of river traffic, you got a lot of road traffic and its all summer long. the last thing anybody comes into town wants to see first thing is waste management plant." watson and mensing are concerned about how the facility will affect tourism and businesses... so they want the city to hold off until a new option is found." "so many of our tubers and our guests at our hotel float the river, they often times get out at the 250 bridge and the first thing they're going to be looking at is a sewer plant." "you only have a limited amount of months in this town, a limited amount of tourism, don't screw it up with a waste management plant in the middle of it all." in lanesboro annalise johnson kimt we did speak to the lanesboro city administrator and she says the city has not seen the letter and they have no comment. the city did recently put out an informational sheet to "clarify misinformation that has been presented by others" as the form says. we'll have copies of this sheet and the letter to the mápácáa on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under local news. the next city council meeting is july first./// developing story there are new developments