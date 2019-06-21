Clear

STEM Camp

Local students learn about STEM careers

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for STEM Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local high schoolers are spending their first official day of summer learning all about food. but this lesson at the hormel foods lab in austin goes beyond the jellybeans you see here. this stem boot camp is helping young people better understand the importance of what we eat and its far reaching impact globally. this "food is us" effort not only helps these students make smarter decisions when it comes to their health but also give them a glimpse "that your sight and your smell is very important to how you eat because if you see it you already taste what it is and then the smell just helps with your tasting." this sweet assignment is testing sight and smell capabilities! the bootcamp continues tomorrow and is free for participants. it's a weeká long camp sponsored by river land community college and the hormel it's national 'take
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

STEM Camp

Image

New cannabis business opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storm chances low Friday; return for Saturday

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Community Events