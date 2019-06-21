Speech to Text for New cannabis business opening

activities./// there's a growing number of chronic pain suffers turning to noná traditional medicines. and with that need comes a growth in businesses offering that help. as we've told you, the 2018 farm bill legalized the farming and marketing of industrial hemp. fast forward to today. as kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains, more people are taking advantage of the popularity and availability of cannabidoil.xx combat veteran wayne chapman finds pain relief inside this southern minnesota store. (wayne sot) "i got lots of pain in my shoulder, hips and it leads into my back." his service to country has left him dealing with chronic pain. (wayne sot) "standing right now is an 8 or 9." the 69 year old tells he's been treated with opioids in the past. but now, chapman believes the growing opioid crisis is why he's no longer receiving the strong prescription from his váa clinic. (wayne sot) "i tried it out and it's working for me so far." chapman finds cannabadial oil at this austin businessáis bringing him some relief. (jeff sot) "one of the biggest thing for cbd use is pain control." jeff brinkman owns the superior cannabis company and sees customers just like wayne chapman. (jeff sot)" the majority of our customers have been in that 55 over and age range generally looking for pain relief and anxiety." brinkman knows paináa former wrestlerá brinkman wants others to see what he believes are the positive benefits of the plant. especially since there remains a lot of confusion about the oil. (jeff sot)"there's industrial hemp which is cannabis and theirs marijuana which is cannabis. industrial hemp is high in cbd and low in thc. he's faced challengesá superior cannabis company is opens its doors july 13th. here in rochester there are already a few stores that carry cbd. on this map you can see that there are a couple of store in the northeast part