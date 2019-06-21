Clear

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Mayor Norton speaks to the Human Rights Commission about increasing diversity in the police department.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deserve stronger rochester mayor kim norton has taken on a lot of topics during her 6 months of leadership... now one thing she is talking about is attracting more diversity in the police department. she talked to the human rights commission about how chief jim franklin is working to attract a more diverse set of police officers. people of color make up 17 percent of officers... slightly up from the past rate which was 16 percent. mayor norton talks about the struggles of recruiting people who would have to take an oath to "protect and serve." "policing has become less appealing to young people as well for those very reasons. maybe it's a scary place to be." the human rights commission also asked norton if they would ever publicize police diversity statistics. norton says there are lots of rules surrounding that but says chief franklin would be happy to sit with whoever wants to talk
Mason City
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Community Events