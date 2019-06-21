Speech to Text for Tracking an Active Weekend

weeks should be welcome to summer, my friends! it's still looking to come in with a bang as we continue to track potentially severe weather developing today and into the weekend. even now, models are rather spread out on timing and location á for this morning, a lot of the activity will aim south of iá90, encompassing the majority of the state of iowa. our area, north iowa, is looking at a chance for showers and thunderstorm s as early as 8am, but the severe threat looks to stay south during this time. temperatures and cloud cover will play a huge role in our own severe weather set up. temps have been lowered into the low to mid 70s for today, which may ultimately helps us avoid some of the bigger threats. regardless, the atmosphere is saturated the main threats today and tonight will be the heavy rainfall and stronger winds. rinse and repeat for saturday with more showers and storms in the forecast. sunday will feature showers and storms with less of a severe chance and more heavy rainfall. today: mostly cloudy/shower s & storms highs: lower to mid 70s winds: se 5á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: showers & storms lows: near 60 winds: se 10á15, gusts near 25 mph saturday: showers & storms severe rain in iowa is affecting one industry you might not expect. the number of firework vendors has dropped, and the vendors who are sticking it out, say their sales have, too.