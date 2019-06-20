Speech to Text for Haliburton to play for USA

good news for iowa state basketball fans á tyrese haliburton will help represent the united states on the world cup basketball team in greece. it was announced this morning that he had made the cut á being the first cyclone to do so since craig brackins in 2009. haliburton and his teammates depart for greece on june 24th and the tournbament play will begin on june 29th á lasting through july 7th. he is one of five players on the 12áman roster to have played