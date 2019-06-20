Clear

Haliburton to play for USA

Haliburton to play for USA

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Haliburton to play for USA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good news for iowa state basketball fans á tyrese haliburton will help represent the united states on the world cup basketball team in greece. it was announced this morning that he had made the cut á being the first cyclone to do so since craig brackins in 2009. haliburton and his teammates depart for greece on june 24th and the tournbament play will begin on june 29th á lasting through july 7th. he is one of five players on the 12áman roster to have played
Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Image

More mental health resources coming to RPS

Image

Minority contractors launch branch

Community Events