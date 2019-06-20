Speech to Text for Mason City vs. Des Moines North

the mohawks were back at the 'velt tonight against des moines north. avery mellman has a hot bat early á putting this one over the left field wall to start the mohawks with a home run. then dylan miller connects for a nice flyball á scoring not one á but two runs. and mason city just kept hitting á the grounder from derek dalen is good for an rábái single and the mohawks take the win in game one á 15 to