Clear

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:21 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mohawks were back at the 'velt tonight against des moines north. avery mellman has a hot bat early á putting this one over the left field wall to start the mohawks with a home run. then dylan miller connects for a nice flyball á scoring not one á but two runs. and mason city just kept hitting á the grounder from derek dalen is good for an rábái single and the mohawks take the win in game one á 15 to
Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Image

More mental health resources coming to RPS

Image

Minority contractors launch branch

Community Events