Speech to Text for Riceville vs. North Butler

county á riceville hosting north butler. chase eikenbork grounds one to right field for a single á advancing a runner to third. that's where the wildcats would struggle to find the strike zone á walking in several runs á making it six to one heading into the seventh. riceville rallies á dawsen kappers is the first runner on board. that's where kaleb asfahl would single allowing kappers to score from third. but he gets caught in a rundown á making six to three the final.///