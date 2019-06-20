Clear

Riceville vs. North Butler

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Riceville vs. North Butler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county á riceville hosting north butler. chase eikenbork grounds one to right field for a single á advancing a runner to third. that's where the wildcats would struggle to find the strike zone á walking in several runs á making it six to one heading into the seventh. riceville rallies á dawsen kappers is the first runner on board. that's where kaleb asfahl would single allowing kappers to score from third. but he gets caught in a rundown á making six to three the final.///
