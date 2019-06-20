Speech to Text for Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á so let's head on out to the diamond where... ... central springs hosts saint ansgar á in pink! we begin with the panthers abby pate who lines one to the outfield for a double á putting ducks in the pond. then another ball just off the line plating pate. and lastly á aurora stepleton crushes the ball and puts it over the fence á she would be called out for missing second. but nothing hurt á panthers take the win 11 to one with a walkoff homer in six innings. in