Clear

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

announced soon. and mayhem broke out over the weekend at a youth baseball game in colorado. check out this shocking video that was released courtesy of the lakewood police department. according to authorities á the fight started with controversy over a call when a 13áyeará old umpire said one of the sevenáyeará olds batted out of order. police are still working to identify the man in the white shirt and teal shorts á saying that caused serious injuries. this serves as a reminder that as the game heats up this summer á to keep your
Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Image

More mental health resources coming to RPS

Image

Minority contractors launch branch

Community Events