Clear

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Vikings announce training camp schedule

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the náfál á the minnesota vikings announced their schedule for training camp this morning. there will be a total of 16 practice open to the public with the first fult practice being on july 26th at two o'clock. there will also be several new elements for fans this year like a helmet hike á where a select group of chil;dren will get to carry helmets from the locker room to the field á the new vikings house which features an arcade á and daily fan giveaways. as always á autograph sessions will be held á that schedule is to be
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Image

More mental health resources coming to RPS

Image

Minority contractors launch branch

Image

Up close look at siezed dogs

Image

Good year for strawberries

Community Events