Chris' PM Weather Forecast

3 chief meteorologist chris nelson á joins me... chris á the first day of summer is tomorrow... and it looks like the weather might finally catch up with the date on the calendar... hot hot hot by next week. the next three days will be a complex setup as there's the threat of strong to severe storms, the timing and how they evolve is what we are still trying to pinpoint. there will be chances of showers and storms the rest of the thursday. a few of the computer models are hinting at a bigger complex of thunderstorm s to develop overnight and sail through iowa and extreme southern parts of minnesota heading into friday morning. if this does develop, we'll have to keep an eye on strong winds and heavy rainfall. also, it would mean storms may be less likely to do reá develop during the day with more stable air. it will have a snowball effect the rest of the weekend, and could potentially change the whole forecast. on the other hand, if storms do not kick up we may have a better chance to see storms during the day. our humidity will be on the increase, too, which will throw fuel into the fire. a warmer week next week will send temperatures into the 80s, and 80s are possible this weekend as well. tonight: mostly cloudy with showers and storms lows: upper 50s winds: ese 5á10 mph tomorrow: showers and storms, some severe highs: mid 70s winds: se 10á20 tomorrow night: showers and storms, some severe