More mental health resources coming to RPS

More mental health resources coming to RPS

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

3 continues to follow rochester public schools work toward finalizing a budget for next year. now the school is focusing on funding help for students... mentally. the district is now adding 9 elementary school counslers... 5 social workers and 3 student specialists to help kids within the school. sean kinsella (kenásellála) is the executive director for the national alliance on mental illness in southeast minnesota. he tells káiámát there's a growing number of young kids suffering in silence. he believes more schools need to have mental health support staff to help them through tough we're seeing more and more. youth have become more isolated they're not getting out and developing those relationships. the district is also implementing a new program geared to elemtary students á focusing on emotional health. some
