Speech to Text for Minority contractors launch branch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are being taken to help people of color in the contracting business. the national association of minority contractors upperámidwest chapter launched their branch in rochester today at one discovery square. the association aims to address the needs and concerns of minority contractors. we spoke to a project manager for the city... who says there simply not enough minorityáowned businesses in the construction businesses. but she hopes that will change with the launch of this chapter.xxx "when we have a diverse workforce, it brings so much more to the success of the project and the success of the community as a whole,when everyone has equal opportunities to participate and live their lives to the fullest." johnson also says she hopes the chapter helps the community become more engaged with destination medical