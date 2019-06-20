Clear

Minority contractors launch branch

It's going up in One Discovery Square

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

are being taken to help people of color in the contracting business. the national association of minority contractors upperámidwest chapter launched their branch in rochester today at one discovery square. the association aims to address the needs and concerns of minority contractors. we spoke to a project manager for the city... who says there simply not enough minorityáowned businesses in the construction businesses. but she hopes that will change with the launch of this chapter.xxx "when we have a diverse workforce, it brings so much more to the success of the project and the success of the community as a whole,when everyone has equal opportunities to participate and live their lives to the fullest." johnson also says she hopes the chapter helps the community become more engaged with destination medical do you ever want to hit the open road... with your golf cart? well there may be more freedom to do that in one area county. we'll tell you where./// ((((take live wx tease((() humidity, warmth and storms.
