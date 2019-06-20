Speech to Text for Up close look at siezed dogs

are new developments tonight á after a dog rescue yesterday. now á kimt news 3 is getting a more inádepth look at how these animals were treated. 20 dogs were taken from a property in lime springs yesterday afternoon. the howard county sheriff's office and a crescoábased veterinarian determined the dogs needed to be removed due to signs of malnourishmen t. nine of those dogs were taken to the humane society of northeast iowa in decorah... kimt news 3's annalise went to visit today and has our story.xxxx 9 of the 20 dogs are being cared for here at the humane society of northeast iowa until they're healthy enough to find their forever homes. nat: bark "hate to see them in these sorts of situations and it really is just as much helping animals as it is helping people. these people you know sometimes it just gets out of control." caroline ellrich is director á of the humane society of northeast iowa. she says some of the dogs are in worse shape than others. "all underweight to some degree. two are what we would call emaciated, far too thin. we have a couple that are sick, they just look down and out, they're really lethargic." the dogs will receive veterinary care as staff works to get them to healthier weights. "just from what i know or what i have heard about the conditions they were in, they had to fight for their meals. i'm not sure that they were really being fed proper dog food. i ys fending themselves to some degree." the rescue's best guess is the 9 pups are lab á pointer á and retriever mixes around a year old. ellrich expects them to bounce back in a few weeks and be ready to find new families. people can apply to hásáná eái and have their application held until the dogs are up for adoption. "they're super sweet so we got really lucky with these." hsnei tells me that they are now at capacity but as i told you yesterday, there are still 8 dogs on the property, 4 of which need to go and according to one of the other rescues involved, one of those dogs is pregnant. that rescue tells me that they are actively working to try to find spots for those dogs at other rescues or foster homes. in decorah annalise johnson kimt news 3. if you'd like to help these dogs á the humane society of northeast iowa says they need puppy food. as caretakers work to get these pups weight up á the dogs will be going through a lot of chow.