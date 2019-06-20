Speech to Text for Good year for strawberries

it ended up being a nice day in north iowa today... a perfect time to enjoy the outdoors. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live out at furleigh farms á where people are taking advantage of the weather and picking strawberries today. nick? katie, earlier i spoke with the owner of furleigh farms and he says the weather has been good to his crops and there's plenty of strawberries to pick. just the right amount of rain at just the right time.xxx "we have enjoyed the extra water, whereas others it may have even been catastrophic to them. it has really benefited us." erik furleigh á owns furleigh farms... he says strawberries are thristy plants, taking in about two inches of water per week.. and with so much precipitation this spring á the farm has a bumper crop. "this year has been a lot better harvest than last year. the main reason is last year we had a lot of winter injury. it was a cold year with no snow." business is booming ... with people eager to pick these ripeáred berries. "we had a lot of folks come out... a lot of first time pickers actually that saw the sign on the highway. that's nice to see." this is nicole weissá johnson's first time at the farm... "well, we actually have been looking to come out here for a couple of years and we just always miss the season, so this is the first time we actually caught it." her kids were having a blast searching through lush green leaves á to gather the sweet treat. "they love it! they are little gardeners, so they really i was lucky enough to snag some strawberries earlier and i have to say they are perfectly sweet and not bitter at all. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick. july 10th will be the last day you can head down to furleigh farms and pick strawberries. they have preá picked ones available as well.///