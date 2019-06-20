Speech to Text for Weather shuts down Thursdays Downtown

despite those severe storms still being a ways out á the weather is already putting a damper on weekly fun in rochester. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as vendors packed up and left thursdays downtown.xxx on the scene "if you were hoping to head to thursdays downtown tonight after work to grab a bite or a drink, you're going to want to find different plans because the vendors will not be here." the rochester downtown alliance made the call at about 1 á cancelling the rest of today's event because of the threat of severe weather. vendors á including trail creek coffee roasters á packed up and left the streets. crystal and jim whitmarsh own the coffee roasting company á and say business was booming this morning á so shutting down early was a disappointment . they're crossing their fingers for nice weather on thursdays from here on out. "we're pretty bummed about it but you can't really predict this to happen when you sign up initially but we're glad that they're keeping everybody safe. it was a really busy day today so it would have been nice to stay out here all day but of course we understand." today is the third thursdays downtown of the summer and the first cancellation that there has been so far this season. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thursdays on fountain in